It’s Wednesday morning, which means it’s time for another story in the saga of Who Ended Their Business Relationship With Ye Last Night? To date, we’ve tallied adidas, the most valuable business partnership in the Ye universe, Gap, Balenciaga, his record label partners, his divorce lawyers. Calls to his landscaper, dog groomer and UPS guy were unreturned.

The latest blows are to his sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, whose two biggest clients, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams terminator defensive lineman Aaron Donald both said they were ending their relationships with the company.

“...I know recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in spaces that don’t correspond with my stance or my values. And for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports,” Brown said in a statement posted to Twitter only hours after he had said he wouldn’t leave the agency.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald and his wife Erica posted. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children.”

Neither athlete was represented by Donda Sports in their contract negotiations with their respective teams. Instead, both signed on with the firm to handle branding, endorsement and other partnerships.



It’s not clear how many other clients the agency still has, but it does still have its top exec, former NFL star Antonio Brown, who of course, reiterated his support.

“None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues toward diatribes...As the President of Donda Sports, I remain,” he wrote on Twitter.