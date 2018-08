AfroPunk 2018 came and went, and The Root was in the house to make sure that black trivia was popping. In the midst of the wave of beautifully melanated millennials (well, mostly), we had to figure out who was really about that “afro” life.

The Root rolled up on some AfroPunk 2018 attendees to separate the “afros” from the “punks.”

See the entire video above.