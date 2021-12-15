For its final season, black-ish is starting things off in style. The comedy has released the first images of Forever First Lady Michelle Obama in the Season 8 premiere, airing Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 pm on ABC..



Obama appears in “That’s What Friends Are For,” where “Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion.”

As previously reported by The Root, it was announced back in October that Obama would pop up in the final season, but no details on her guest appearance were released.



While Obama is the only big name guest star black-ish has released, there’s no way we expect the show to end without more fun surprises.

In the past, the comedy has featured Boyz II Men, Stacey Abrams, Sean Combs and the cast of Girlfriends.

black-ish has been a consistent ratings hit for ABC, inspiring spinoffs grown-ish, Freeform’s top rated comedy, and mixed-ish, which was canceled after two seasons. Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne even had a spinoff following Ruby and Pops titled old-ish in development for a while.

Producers have been mum on what to expect from the final season, but with the kids getting older, we’re sure there will be some funny yet sad goodbyes and moments of closure.

black-ish Season 8 premieres Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:30 pm on ABC.