Aaliyah’s Uncle Speaks Out Following the Release of Normani’s 'Wild Side' Music Video

Forget having a moment, Normani is the moment.



And if you needed further proof of that, just take one look at the well-deserved online buzz she caused following the release of her “Wild Side” music video last weekend. From the fancy footwork to the the sweet Aaliyah sample, this song is already shaping up to finally solidify the former Fifth Harmony member as a formidable force in the industry that she is.

But while most folks online loved nearly everything about the song and video, one member of Aaliyah’s family felt somewhat differently. According to The Rap-Up, Aaliyah’s uncle and manager Barry Hankerson asserts that the song would have been “more honorable” had Normani sought approval to sample Aaliyah’s “One in a Million,” but he still gives his blessing anyhow.

Per TMZ, Normani’s team has denied using a direct sample of the 1996 hit thought the influence is blatantly apparent. Whether that’s true or no, Hankerson made it clear he wishes nothing but success towards the “Waves” singer, telling TMZ:

“I believe that Aaliyah would be very supportive of a young Black woman that chose to emulate her music and style. I will not stand in the way of something that brings to light the incredible staying power of Aaliyah. So in that light, wishing Normani well with the song and overall career. God bless. I think Aaliyah would be pleased.”

As of Tuesday, the music video for “Wild Side” has already garnered nearly 13 million views on YouTube. I’d venture to say that at least 12,998,999 of them came from my account alone because HAVE Y’ALL SEEN THE VIDEO? Just look at the material!!

I agree Hankerson. Aaliyah would most definitely be proud.



