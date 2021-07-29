The third annual African American Film Critic s Association TV Honors has announced the recipients for the 2021 season!

Advertisement

Back in March, they released the winners for the overall AAFCA Awards, which highlights the best of the best in the world of film. Unlike those awards though, per The Wrap, the winners from of the TV Honors will be able to accept their award in person at a private ceremony on Aug. 21 hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown. The event is set to take place outdoors at the and taking place outdoors at the California Yacht Club in Marina Del Rey with only fully vaccinated guests allowed in attendance.

But enough about the ceremony, let’ s get into the actual winners, shall we?

Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors both secured the win for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. HBO also racked up additional wins for Best Comedy thanks to Robin Thede’s A Black Lady Sketch Show and Best Docuseries for Exterminate All the Brutes. Netflix’s High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America was also recognized for Best Docuseries as well.

Meanwhile, OWN’s Queen Sugar took home the highest honor: the AAFCA TV Honors Inaugural Impact Award. The moving series was also honored with the award for Best Drama and Best Writing. (Umm, yes, yes, and more yes. Have you just taken a second to listen and digest the dialogue on that show? The talent it has, the power it has.)

Congratulations are in order to Barry Jenkins who was honored with the award for Best Director thanks to his show The Underground Railroad. The critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video show also snagged the award for Best Limited Series as well.



The award for Best New Show went to the CBS, Queen Latifah-led crime drama The Equalizer. (I’ve got to say, Queen is having one helluva year it seems, first the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and now this? Give her all the things, Dana Thee Owens truly deserves.)



Last, but certainly not least, the Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha-led, Eugene Ashe-directed Sylvie’s Love secured the win for Best Movie as well.

Additional special awards are also expected to be given to Small Axe director Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes, Naomi Ackie, I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, HBO/HBO MAX and Lupin.



