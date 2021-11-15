Back in June, we told you about the Verzuz battle that almost happened between legendary singing sensations Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, Mills surprisingly explained how there were initial talks of the two icons (and friends) going head- to- head but that “the Verzuz people weren’t interested” for reasons unbeknownst to her.



Now, it seems those same people have, in fact, willed it to be, per an announcement made over the weekend via social media. The upcoming battle, produced in tandem with Hallmark’s Mahogany line, will continue in the footsteps of the last few battles taking place in front of a live audience at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

“A night for the QUEENS!! Chaka Khan (@chakaikhan) vs Stephanie Mills (@iamstephaniemills). Can’t wait to celebrate! LIVE from Los Angeles, CA at @theatre_acedtla TICKETS LINK IN BIO. Thursday, November 18th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Watch on @triller, @fitetv, YouTube, Facebook, or @verzuztv IG. This special Holiday #VERZUZ is brought to you by @hallmarkmahogany. #MahoganyAtVerzuz ,” the Instagram post read.

Mills also took to Twitter to share the big news, writing in part: “It’s about to go down!”

Additionally, audiences will soon be treated to a taste of that “Thuggish Ruggish Bone” as it was also announced over the weekend that rap groups Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia would be going head- to- head next month. While further details about the forthcoming event have yet to be revealed, Verzuz did confirm that all members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony would be present and that the musical showdown is set to take place in Los Angeles.

Following the announcement, Three 6 Mafia’s official Instagram page posted a promo video of sorts, with the caption: “Shots fired! 💥💥💥 See y’all at the crossroads Bones!”

“A Night for the Queens” Verzuz battle between Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills goes down Thursday, Nov. 18. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia will face off on Dec 2.