Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Good evening and welcome. Tonight, The Root’s Senior Editor Stephen A. Crockett Jr., Staff Writer Michael Harriot and Staff Writer Monique Judge will be live blogging Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. And by live blogging, we mean providing you with an understandable translation free of Adderall snorts and pompous bragging about everything and nothing at the same time.

Immediately following Trump’s little speech, we will also live blog Stacey Abrams’ response, which we are sure will be filled with polite rudeness and plenty of shade that will undoubtedly go over your little “president’s” head because he’s a dummy.

Go grab a drink, get some snacks, put your television on one of the many channels that will be broadcasting this shit show, and then come join us for the laughs and the tears.