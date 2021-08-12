“Dear Jordan, just take one look at your mother—that will tell you what I think beautiful is.”

The first teaser trailer for the upcoming romance-drama, A Journal For Jordan, has finally hit the mainstream, The Root has learned.

The aforementioned phrase was uttered by Michael B. Jordan, who stars as the lead opposite Chanté Adams in the Denzel Washington-directed film expected to hit theaters on Christmas Day.

“Love is a choice Jordan and real love means you have to sacrifice. But pain is temporary, real love lasts forever. But remember Jordan, we have to fight for it,” Jordan narrates as the trailer unfolds.

Per a press release sent to The Root, A Journal For Jordan is based on the true story of Sergeant Charles Monroe King (portrayed by Jordan), “a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant son. Back at home, senior New York Times editor Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams) revisits the story of her unlikely, life-altering relationship with King and his enduring devotion to her and their child. A sweeping account of a once-in-a-lifetime love, the film is a powerful reminder of the importance of family and the all-too-human cost of war.” The forthcoming feature was written by Virgil Williams and produced by both Jordan and Denzel Washington.

“God is so great!,” Canedy shared in a tweet following the trailer’s release. “We are honoring my gentle warrior and our love, and all who serve and sacrifice for our great nation, with this film based on my book, ‘A Journal For Jordan.’”

Michael B. Jordan also shared the trailer in an Instagram post on Wednesday with the caption: “A once-in-a-lifetime love. It’s not often you get a chance to be directed by one of your idols, in Denzel Washington. @chantee__ I think we got one! @ajournalforjordan hittin theaters this Christmas.”



