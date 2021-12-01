If you’re a Tupac stan with a few hundred racks to spare, it could be a very merry Christmas.

A hard drive said to contain more than 80 gigs of original and unreleased ‘Pac content is going up for auction, according to TMZ. Experts say they expect it to bring in top dollar (duh).



The drive belonged to “Big Frank” Alexander, who was Tupac’s bodyguard and close assistant in the turbulent last year of his life, which means he would’ve have had access to photos, videos, music and documents from around the time Tupac was bailed out of Rikers Island by Suge Knight, during his infamous beef with the Notorious BIG, and multiple legal cases leading up to Shakur’s death in September 1996. Alexander, who was in Shakur’s entourage when he was shot on the Vegas strip, produced multiple films about the slain rapper and wrote a book giving his telling of the still (officially) unsolved murder.



Alexander himself was found dead of a gunshot to the head at his SoCal home in 2013.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, the auction house offering the hard drive, previously handled selling off one of Elvis’ guitars and a piano that belonged to John Lennon, according to the Independent.

From the Independent “There are few people who could better document the life of rap’s biggest star” than Alexander, according to the lot description on the auction house’s website. In addition to unreleased music and photographs, the 83GB hard drive also contains “materials compiled and curated by the people closest to him” including videos and items relating to 2Pac ``at the height of his career”. Gotta Have Rock and Roll said this “behind-the-scenes media” may help uncover lesser-known aspects of Shakur’s life, while cementing his status as a “musical genius” and “creative mastermind”. It cited an unreleased version of 2Pac’s last recorded song “Get On It”, his bodyguard’s resume, and a 30-second-clip of never-before-heard song among the reasons why this hard drive is so “valuable”.

Bidding starts at $10,000, but the auction house says it expects between $600,000 up to over $1 million for the prize.

Worth is, if all they say is on the drive is really there.



