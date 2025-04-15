Music

A Drake, Kendrick Lamar Boxing Match Might Finally Settle the Beef a Year Later, But With One Important Caveat

The 6 God has the fans buzzing with new music on the way and his answer to a burning topic.

B.Kadijat Towolawi
Drake is officially back in the studio, working on a new album, and he also addressed the possibility of stepping into a celebrity boxing ring to go up against an opponent with fists instead of bars. Could it be Kendrick Lamar...? Here’s what we know.

In a live stream with Adin Ross Sunday (April 13), Drake, 38, told us that he’s “working on a new album right now” that will have no guest features, despite the recent February release of “$ome $exy $Songs 4 U” with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

During the stream, the conversation shifted to celebrity boxing, and Drake was asked whether he’d ever step into the ring for a celebrity boxing match. Drizzy immediately answered “no” with a dismissive look on his face. “I know who I want you to fight,” Ross joked as a picture of Lamar appeared on the screen.

“If we’re fighting, we’ll fight at [Hollywood] Hino’s gym or something like that - behind closed doors,” Drake responded.

It is no secret that there is a history of tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, both of whom a year ago gave us the most viral rap beef of a generation. That beef took a serious turn when the Toronto rapper sued Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick’s hit diss record “Not Like Us,” alleging that the label knowingly disseminated a “false and malicious narrative” that he’s a pedophile.

Earlier this year, West Coast rapper Glasses Malone claimed Kendrick might be open to knuckle up with Drake. “The only person who really wants to fight Drake is Dot,” Malone said, referring to Kendrick. “He doesn’t let things go. Kendrick holds on to everything, even stuff from way back.”

Meanwhile, DJ Akademiks also inserted himself into the controversial beef, suggesting that Drake is open to a fight with K.Dot. “Drake wants a squabble. I’d take him to Compton myself, and he’d handle Kendrick,” he said.

So far, Lamar has remained publicly quiet about trading physical blows with Drizzy. 