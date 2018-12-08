Photo: Bennett Raglin (Getty Images for Essence)

Best believe if you love hip-hop, R&B, soul, gospel, or any form of black music, you have quite a few of Teddy’s jams on your music app or iPhone. From Big Daddy Kane to Jay-Z, Michael Jackson to SWV, Teddy Riley was the man behind the boards of some of pop’s greatest hits; and some songs, well, they were just for us, and that’s great, too.



Below are some songs you might not know that the Harlem native—the Original Rump Shaker—had his magical hands in.



“I Want Her,” Keith Sweat (1987)

“Toss It Up,” Tupac (featuring Danny Boy, K-Ci, JoJo and Aaron Hall) (1996)

“Don’t Wanna Fall in Love (Remix),” Jane Child (1989)

“Stutter,” Joe; co-produced with Roy Hamilton (2000)

“I Get The Job Done,” Big Daddy Kane (1989)

“The City Is Mine,” Jay-Z (1997)

“Right Here” (Human Nature Remix), SWV (1992)

“Remember The Time,” “Jam” and “In the Closet,” the best bops from Michael Jackson’s Dangerous album (1990)

“I Like The Way (The Kissing Game),” Hi-Five (1991)

Teddy Riley: “And being that [lead singer Tony Thompson] is in paradise right now, it’s almost that that song still speaks to us. I’m going to be so delighted to perform that song for everyone [at the Apollo] because we did it in New York; all those songs that we’re doing, a lot of it was done in my projects. And a lot of it was done in Virginia and Trinidad.”

Advertisement

“Now That We Found Love,” Heavy D (1991)

“The Show,” Doug E. Fresh (1985)

“Just Got Paid,” Johnny Kemp (1987)

“My Prerogative,” Bobby Brown (1997)

“Wild Wild West,” Kool Moe Dee (1988)

“Keep on Moving” (Remix), Soul II Soul (1998)

Of course there are songs you did know Riley had a hand in because they were from his groups, Guy, Blackstreet and Wreckx-N-Effect: “No Diggity,” “I Like,” “Goodbye Love,” “Make It Last Forever,” and “Rump Shaker.”



Advertisement

You’re welcome.













Play on, player.

