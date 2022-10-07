On Monday, 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died at Spartanburg County Detention Center (SCDC). Not only is his family demanding answers surrounding his death, but they are requesting video footage of Lane in custody as well.

Lane was pronounced dead on Monday at 5:04 a.m. by the Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger’s Office. The office said an investigation is pending with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Clevenger stated on Monday that an autopsy was completed that day.

However, the results were pending microscopic analysis and toxicology reading. On Thursday, he shared that it would take around 6-8 weeks to complete. On Wednesday afternoon, Lane’s family held a press conference in front of the detention center.

Their attorney Rasheda Robinson of Thomason & Pracht LLP was present. In addition, members of the National Racial Justice Network (RJN) were also there for support. During the conference, Elder James Johnson—-CEO of RJN—explained:

“We want to see the video, and we want to see it right away. We are not jumping to conclusions about anything, but we want transparency, and we want it now. Too many mothers are crying, fathers are crying other their loved ones dying in South Carolina.”

The National President of RJN, Dr. Candace Brewer, stated: “Death requires responsibility.” Lane’s family said he was only in South Carolina for two weeks after moving from Brooklyn, New York. He was residing at the Midway Residential Care Facility in Moore.

Lane was arrested Sunday for walking in the middle of Chesnee Highway and booked at 11.pm, records show. The Sheriff’s Office incident report for Lane’s arrest says that he attempted to flee before surrendering with his hands up.

It also states that he became “uncompliant and combative” with officers at the detention center. Andy Reese, the victim’s father, claimed the Coroner’s representative had seen footage of Lane in custody and told him his son was tased while he was naked “in the front and back.”

“People are being treated unjustly because of mental illness. For a traffic violation, my son is dead,” Reese said.