Before taking the stage on Saturday at Rolling Loud in New York City, A$AP Rocky took to social media to announce that the headlining performance would be his last until new music is released. However, that wasn’t the only surprise in store for fans.



The Harlem native shared his version of Rolling Loud magazine where he was featured on the cover alongside headlines like: “A$AP Rocky, the Grim Interview,” “The Death of the Dummy” and “Flacko’s World: Everything Is Revealed All at Once.”

But the one that made fans worry was the one that stated:“His Last Show Until the Album.” Only time will tell if this declaration is true, but A$AP was more worried about the show itself after his Rolling Loud performance Saturday night was cut short after just nine songs.

Rocky managed to bring out a few special guests like French Montana and GloRilla. He also performed with Pharrell as well as Tyler the Creator before abruptly stopping his performance. On Sunday afternoon, he issued an apology to those in attendance.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’ s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t,” he explained.

“I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail , over the course of MONTHS…” A$AP stated. “I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’ m hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!”