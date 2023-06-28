A 4K HD TV for Under $300? Yes, Please

So you didn’t take advantage of the Black Friday television sales in November. And now you wish you had a way to level up your viewing experience this summer – because after all, 1080p isn’t nearly enough for Secret Invasion, right? Lucky for you, Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner.



The two-day shopping event, which takes place on July 11 and 12, is unlike any other, with massive deals on everything from televisions to toothpaste. But if two weeks of anticipation is just too much for you to handle, Amazon has already started rolling out some of their Early Prime Day Deals on electronics, fashion, beauty products and more. Keep in mind, you have to have a Prime mem bership to take advantage of the Prime Day deals. But take it from me, it’s more than worth it.

One Early Prime Day deal that stopped us in our tracks was the Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV. Regularly priced at $369.99, it’s now available for a Prime Day 2023 deal of $259.99. You heard that right. The deal is 30 percent off the regular price.

This 4K Ultra HD television lets you stream live television without cable and enhances your viewing experience with a clearer and more vibrant picture. And with the voice-controlled remote, you can ask Alexa for help finding your favorite shows and movies and getting the local weather forecast.

Most customers think this TV is a great buy for the price and a nice addition to any home theater set up. A USA Today review said it’s great for Alexa users and called the Amazon Fire TV 4-series a great option for someone who is upgrading to 4K resolution for the first time.