90,000 People Vying For Tickets to Kobe Bryant Memorial Within First 24 Hours of Sale

Fans and people grieving the loss of late basketball icon Kobe Bryant are reportedly clamoring to pay their final respects to him during a memorial in the same arena he became legend.
And they don’t seem to mind to pay for the tickets.
Details have emerged about the Feb. 24th memorial for the retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar who died in a fatal helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with his daughter and seven other people.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that tickets — running between $24.02 to $224 in honor of uniform numbers worn by the all-time basketball great and his daughter— were on sale for the “Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant” through a verified Ticketmaster website.
Approved registrants will be notified by email on Tuesday evening and will receive unique access codes to use to allow them purchase tickets for their seats on Wednesday at 10 a.m. P.T.
“If demand for tickets from verified fans exceeds supply, fans will be selected at random to participate in the public sale,” the organization said via an official press release.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.
On Thursday, it was announced the the non-profit organization was making the change to honor his Gianna’s memory.
The 13-year-old, who also excelled at basketball, was known as “Mambacita” as she was following in her father’s footsteps by playing youth basketball.
Bryant called himself “The Black Mamba” representing his ‘on court’ persona and his daughter.
According to The Los Angeles Times, the foundation “ works to provide sports education services to underserved communities and fund programs that offer sports training opportunities for young women.”
On Saturday, Yahoo Sports reported that a source with knowledge said that more than 90,000 people registered for tickets in the first 24 hours.
Staples Center has a maximum capacity of approximately 20,000.