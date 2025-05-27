9-Year-Old Shields Her Sister During a Shootout, and Then the Unthinkable Happens

A New Orleans family was left heartbroken after a senseless act of violence earlier this month. Nine-year-old Lee’Lani Brooks was playing outside of her New Orleans home around 2 p.m. on Monday (May 12), according to a statement by NOPD. Then gunshots rang out, forcing her and her mother, Letisha Johnson, back inside their home.

Although they made it indoors, Brooks’ younger sister was still in the line of danger. So just as any older sibling would, Brooks rushed to her little sister’s rescue. A stray bullet flew through the family’s home, striking Brooks in the head.

“I’ve never had to deal with anything like this before in my life,” her mother, Johnson, told WVUE. The nine-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where she was declared brain dead and placed on life support, according to NOLA.com.

“That’s what we want the world to remember her as: a hero,” community activist Mike Willis said, according to WVUE. “Someone who was so selfless at nine years old.”

One day after the shooting (May 13), Evans Rogers, 18, was arrested following a “multi-hour standoff” with police, according to NOPD. Devante Traylor, 22, was also arrested.

Three days later (May 16), Brooks’ family made the gut-wrenching decision to remove her from the machines. “I just want everyone to remember my baby for who she was,” Johnson said. A GoFundMe to help with funeral costs received over $10,300 in donations. “Lee’Lani was taken from us too soon from a senseless act of violence in Her community,” Johnson wrote.

Both men’s charges were upgraded to second-degree murder and illegal use of weapon, following news of Brooks’ death. As the investigation into the crime continues, NOPD also announced a third man, Dr. Kerry Sterling, was wanted in connection to the shooting, according to 4WWL.

Earlier this year, Sterling was accused of being an accessory to a separate manslaughter incident. According to police, Sterling allegedly tried to con authorities into removing his sister’s, Kyana Traylor, ankle bracelet, 4WWL also reported. She was out on $650,000 bail for the killing of a mentally disabled man in 2023.