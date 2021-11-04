At least eight people who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—the deadly insurrection that attempted to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election—have won the ultimate prize in the aftermath of their heinous act: They have been elected to public office.

HuffPost reports three of the eight were elected to state legislatures, and five were elected to local government positions. The list is as follows:

Virginia House of Delegates: Dave LaRock and John McGuire were re-elected to their positions.

Marie March also won a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Natalie Jangula, Christine Ead, and Charles Ausburger each one seats on their local city or town council.

Susan Soloway won reelection to the Hunterdon County, New Jersey, Board of Directors.

Matthew Lynch, who resigned from his position as a school teacher when a photo of him outside the Capitol on Jan. 6 was sent to the FBI, won a school committee seat.

HuffPost previously identified 57 Republicans at the state and local levels who were in attendance at the Jan. 6 insurrection, some of whom will be up for reelection in 2022.

From HuffPost:

That these candidates enjoy the support of the wider Republican Party and are winning elections does not bode well for American democracy, showing that one of the country’s major political parties, despite some initial gestures at being horrified by the events of Jan. 6, is almost completely unrepentant over its role in fomenting the historic attack on the Capitol.

Perhaps these election wins are their parting gifts for trying to overthrow our government.

Sky daddy, help us all.



