The holiday season is in full swing. And your calendar is filling up fast with holiday party invitations. That means you’re probably racking your brain trying to figure out what to wear. Yes, you may have to level up your look from those sweats and hoodies you’ve been rocking. But no, finding the perfect party look doesn’t have to be stressful.



Even if dressing up isn’t your thing, there’s no way you should pass up a chance to hit an open bar with fancy appetizers. So because it’s always better to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready, we’ve rounded up a few basics you need to have on hand to help you look your best at every holiday party this season. And the best part of all, these basic pieces are made to go with things you probably already have in your closet. So you may actually wear this stuff into the new year.

A Little Black (or red) Dress

A simple sheath dress is the perfect classic foundation for your holiday party look. And with the right shoes and accessories, you can create a lewk that makes a statement. The Perfect Sheath Dress from Spanx lives up to its name. It hugs in all the right places without being too tight. And they’re made by Spanx, so you already know they’ll smooth you out where it counts.



A Jazzy Jumpsuit

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. It’s always easier to shop for one piece than two. That’s why a great jumpsuit is always my go-to when I’m looking for a simple look that works from day to night. This Cap Sleeve Faux Leather Jumpsuit from Express is a simple, edgy piece that’s just waiting for the right accessories. Did I mention that I love anything with pockets?



A Bold Blazer

When it comes to style, a good blazer works overtime. Throw it on over a pair of jeans, a jumpsuit or a dress to instantly take your look to the next level. The Denny Notch Blazer from Alice + Olivia will help you make a statement.



Fancy Pants

The invitation said no sweats. But these sequin jogger pants from Aqua are the perfect compromise. They’re fancy enough to get you in the door. But they have a drawstring waist, so you can hit the charcuterie board hard without popping a button.

Come Through With the Clutch

There’s nothing worse than moving through a crowded party while bumping into people with your gigantic tote bag. This Crossbody Clutch from Zara keeps your valuables in one place without weighing you down. Carry as a clutch or wear it across the body so you can keep your hands free for all of those cocktails and appetizers.



It’s the Shoes for Me

You can’t serve a lewk without a good pair of shoes. And these Jude Embellished Ankle Boots from Jewel Badgley Mischka will add the perfect finishing touch to your holiday party outfit. Just keep in mind that these babies have a four-inch heel, so they’re not for the faint of heart.



The Best Belt

Whether you need to cinch your waist or just add a pop of bling to your party outfit, a this gold chain belt from Zara has you covered. The adjustable lobster closure makes sure you get the right fit.

