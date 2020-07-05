6-Year-Old Kicked Out of Arkansas Daycare for Wearing Black Lives Matter Shirt

Screenshot : Fox 16 News

A little Black girl was kicked out of a daycare in Russellville, Arkansas because its operators said she was encouraging racism by wearing a shirt that read ‘Black Lives Matter.’



Patricia Brown, Director of His Kids Learning Center, confirmed to Fox 16 N ews that 6-year-old Journei Brockman is no longer welcome there because of her attire.

“We feel a childcare environment is not a place for a parent’s political views to be addressed or played out, regardless of race,” Brown said in a statement.

Deval Brockman, the mother of the little girl, says the directors of the daycare also questioned her parenting due to her encouraging her Black child to affirm that lives like hers matter. Brockman countered that the daycare’s stance doesn’t line up with their claim to be “Christian-led.”

From Fox 16:

She says she reported the issue to the state and was told as long as there was no profanity on the shirt, she could continue wearing it. “If I’m supporting something, I’m going to wear it, my child is going to wear it, to help say that our voice needs to be heard,” said Brockman. Brockman says Journei went back to school Friday in another shirt with a raised fist printed on the back. When Deval picked her daughter up, she says she was told the shirts were encouraging racism and was no longer welcome at His Kids Preschool. “I got very upset. I’m just like are you serious? Over a T-shirt?” She says she was also met with harsh words from the school’s directors. “He was like, ‘I am not going to tell you how to raise your child but you need to reevaluate how you’re parenting her,’” said Brockman.

I have to say this mother is a saint for holding her composure in the face of these disgusting people having the audacity to doubt her parenting ability, not to mention cruelly introducing anti-black bigotry to her little one.

The policing of Black people is both exhausting and infuriating. I can’t imagine how much those feelings are amplified when the policing is being done to your own Black child.