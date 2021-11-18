After last year’s awards were pushed back to March, things are back on schedule for The 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards, which will air live Saturday, February 26 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on BET.

The Image Awards celebrate people of color in 80 categories across film, TV, music, literature, and for the first time this year, podcasts.



New podcast categories include: Outstanding News and Information Podcast; Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast; Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast; and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast.



Seems like everyone has a podcast nowadays, so these should be interesting and hotly contested. We hope the categories aren’t dominated by big platform and celebrity hosted podcasts, as this is a chance to see some smaller shows get a chance to shine.



Nominees are announced Jan. 11, and non-televised awards will be handed out Feb. 21-23 on naacpimageawards.net, as well as at the NAACP Image Awards Dinner Feb. 25.

“Black artists over the past year have not only showcased our history and uplifted values of progressive change, but have also redefined genres and brought our stories to the screen in so many creative ways,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “Now more than ever, we need Black voices to push the envelope, educate, and inspire audiences around the world. We’re proud to once again provide a space that both elevates and celebrates these voices through the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”



It’s a little early to announce a host, but Anthony Anderson has emceed eight years in a row, so he’s probably a safe bet.



Along with the BET Awards, last year’s show was also simulcast on CBS. Of course, that’s when they were trying to show how diverse they were. Since the BET Awards were not aired on CBS, we’re guessing the Image Awards may also get the same treatment.



In recent years, mainstream award shows like the Oscars, Golden Globes and Emmys have come under fire for a lack of inclusion. The Image Awards have always stood out as the show that recognizes the art we actually watch and enjoy.



Schitt’s Creek is fun, but how about some love for Insecure and black-ish.



Submissions are open until Nov. 22, which means projects like The Harder They Fall, Queen Sugar, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could be among the nominees.



