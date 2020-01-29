50 US Soldiers Diagnosed With Traumatic Brain Injuries After Iran Missile Strike

Photo : John Moore ( Getty Images )

The fallout continues from Iran’s missile strike on the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq earlier this month.

CNN reports that a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell revealed that 50 soldiers have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries as a result of the strike. This is up from 34 the Pentagon initially reported. The Lt. Col.’s statement revealed that 31 of the soldiers have been treated in Iraq and have returned to service and that 18 have been sent to Germany to receive further evaluation and treatment. Multiple Pentagon officials have said that they expect the number to change. This is the third time the Pentagon has revised its numbers as just last Friday they reported that number to be 34. Iran launched multiple missiles at the Al-Asad airbase on Jan. 8 in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

Advertisement

President and noted sufferer of “bone spurs” Donald Trump tried to downplay the injuries last week saying, “I heard they had headaches.” Always a classy move to try and minimize the consequences of your actions. Especially when it’s other people having to suffer those consequences. The group Veterans of Foreign Wars issued a statement demanding the President apologize for minimizing the injuries the soldiers have gained as a result of his actions.

The President still has yet to issue one.