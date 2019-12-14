50 Cent Doubles Down On Criticism of Oprah Winfrey's Upcoming Russell Simmons Sexual Abuse Documentary

50 Cent Photo : AP

50 Cent is not backing down with his remarks about Oprah Winfrey and her forthcoming documentary about Russell Simmons’ sexual abuse accusers.



On Friday, the hip hop icon doubled down on his previous remarks criticizing the media maven for biased treatment of black men accused of sexual misconduct, but not white men—some she has had ties too.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons this shit is sad,” the “Get Rich or Die Trying” rapper initially wrote on Instagram, following Simmons’ lengthy post about Winfrey executive producing an Apple TV+ film featuring three of his accusers.

“Gayle hit R. Kelly with the death blow documentary,” he continued, referencing Gayle King’s explosive R. Kelly interview in the aftermath of mounting sexual allegations stemming from Lifetime’s six-hour documentary series Surviving R. Kelly.

The Power producer also made light of Winfrey’s involvement in HBO’s Emmy Award-winning Leaving Neverland documentary, which promoted the stories of Michael Jackson’s sexual abuse accusers.

“Every time I hear Michael Jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys [sic] butts,” he wrote.



“These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Winfrey has been announced as an executive producer of a #MeToo film focusing on several accusers who allege the trailblazing Def Jam Records founder sexually abused them.

Drew Dixon—the daughter of former Washington D.C. mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly Dixon and a sought after A&R professional who worked with Notorious B.I.G., Method Man, John Legend, Q-Tip, Brand Nubian and Antonio “L.A.” Reid—is the “primary subject” of the film, the Times reported.

She was one of several individuals to accuse Simmons of sexual misconduct in a 2017 exposé published by the New York Times, which Simmons previously denied.

Earlier Friday, Simmons spoke out—on social media—about the film, which is also reportedly produced by Impact Partners and filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering.

“Dearest OPRAH, you have been a shining light to my family and my community,” the 62-year-old Hollis, Queens native began his lengthy Instagram post, which also revealed that slept with and put himself “in more compromising situations than almost any man I know.”

“I have refused to get in the mud with any accusers, but let’s acknowledge what I have shared,” he continued. “I have taken and passed nine three-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS.”

Towards the end of the lengthy post, Simmons wrote he was “guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society,” but also insisted he has “never been violent or forced myself on anyone.”

Later Friday, 50 Cent posted an image of TMZ’s coverage of his remarks on Instagram with the caption: “I just want to know why she is only going after her own. When it’s clear the penalties have been far more extreme for African American men.”

Over a decade ago, the black billionairess—an alleged survivor of childhood sexual abuse—was embroiled in sexual abuse claims when the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa was rocked by scandal after a school matron was charged with sexually molesting several girls.

According to CNN, Winfrey settled a defamation lawsuit the school’s ousted headmistress lodged against her.