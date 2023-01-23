5 Looks I Can't Wait to Grab From Target's New Future Collective Collection

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

When it first launched in September 2022, Target’s Future Collective collection with Kahlana Barfield Brown, her unique take on classic pieces left me wanting more. I’m still obsessed with the cut out hoodie, but I digress.



Somehow my prayers were answered this week when the retailer announced the drop of a new Future Collective apparel and accessories collection (Thank you, fashion gods!).

And just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, this edition of the apparel and accessories collection was co-designed with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, an NYC-based fashion editor, stylist and all-around dope sister with a crazy eye for style.

Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is another way Target is working with Black entrepreneurs and creators to support its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiative. The new collection will include nearly 100 items across three seasonal refreshes. The first launches Sunday, January 29, and the final collection will hit stores in late March 2023.

The size-inclusive assortment of skirts, pants, dresses and more will be available in sizes XXS-4X and 00-30. And best of all, it won’t blow your budget. The pieces range from $10-$50, with most items priced under $35.

Everything will be available in stores on January 29 and online starting at 3am ET (you’ve been warned). Here’s what I’ll be looking for when the first edition of the collection drops.

High-Rise Cargo Pants

As someone who tries to avoid anything form-fitting at all costs, I am so glad to see a cute pair of pants with a little more room in them. I love everything about these cotton/nylon cargo pants ($36). Available in three color choices, I already know I plan on copping a pair in every color.



Oversized Blazer

One of my favorite ways to take my outfit up a notch is to throw on a blazer over a tank or a graphic tee. Dressed up or down, this colorful polyester oversized blazer ($48) is a great layering piece.



Ruched Bodycon Minidress

You never know when the occasion is going to call for a mini dress. And this ruched bodycon mini dress ($34) from the collection is a perfect inexpensive option. The pattern and the ruching make it extremely forgiving, so it’s flattering to almost every figure.

Checkered Denim Pant and Shirt

Who says you can’t wear denim on denim? This checkered denim pant ($40) and checkered denim shirt ($35) will leave you ready to throw those outdated rules right out of the window. I love that the pieces work as a set. But you also have the flexibility to mix and match with other items from the collection.

Cropped Sweater Tank and Cardigan

Cropped sweaters are everything this season. And this cropped sweater tank ($20) and cardigan ($30) combo is a great colorful take on the trend. I love it styled here with the high-rise straight leg jean ($40) from the collection. But it would look just as great with a cargo pant or skirt.