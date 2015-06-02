4-Year-Old Boy Hit by Car Miraculously Escapes Serious Injury

An out-of-control car was caught on surveillance camera as it hopped a curb, hit a tree and ran over a 4-year-old boy who was walking on the sidewalk in his Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood.

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According to WABC, the child survived the Monday-afternoon crash with only a few bruises and escaped more serious injury. Neighbors who saw the accident worked to grab the boy, who was wedged between the car’s tires, from underneath the car.

“He was awake and alert,” a man who didn’t want to be identified told the news station. “He was very nervous; he was crying.”

According to the news station, a woman was driving the car when she lost control and drove up onto the sidewalk. Police did not charge the driver of the car.

The boy is reportedly in stable condition.

Read more at WABC.