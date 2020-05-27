The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Mental Health

3 Tips You Can Try Right Now to Improve Your Mental Health

Jay Connor
Mental Health Awareness Month
Mental Health Awareness MonthMental Healthjustin michael williamswellnessMental health awarenessvideo
Quarantine life is a lot, y’all.

Not only have lives been lost, but millions of jobs have evaporated as we’ve struggled to regain some sense of normalcy as a society. It also doesn’t help that with stay-at-home orders in place, many of us have suffered through this experience in solitude.

Thankfully, author Justin Michael Williams—go snatch up Stay Woke: A Meditation Guide for the Rest of Us and thank me later—is here to break down what mental health actually means and provide some tips on how to preserve yours during this pandemic.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

