Screenshot: Twitter.com/Ori_ginai

Ginai Seabron just made history as the first black woman to become a nanoscientist in Virginia.

Seabron, 22, was pleasantly surprised when she discovered that she was the first black woman to graduate with a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Tech’s nanoscience program.

Seabron spoke with NBC 12 about her achievement and how she confirmed that she really was the first black woman to graduate from the university’s nanoscience program.

“We talked to the department head and he looked it up and confirmed it,” said Seabron.

She was also featured on her school’s social media and gave students advice.

Seabron’s mom, Sherita, also shared how she encouraged her daughter.

“Pray with her, tell her she can make it, never give up. That wasn’t an option for her,” Sherita said.

Ginai will be taking a year to intern at Virginia Tech before she goes back to school.