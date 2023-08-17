21-Year-Old Texas Man Who Was Brutally Beaten During Arrest Speaks

Keandre Green, the 21-year-old Texas man who said Duncanville police brutally beat him last week during an arrest, has finally been released from Methodist Charlton Medical Center. Green underwent surgery for back injuries sustained during the incident he claims was caused by authorities.

“I’m in pain every day,” Green stated. “I’m in pain right now as we speak. It hurts to talk.” The altercation with police occurred on the morning of August 11, when authorities were sent to investigate a report of a Black male allegedly exposing himself in public.

When cops arrived, Green explained his actions. “I was jogging...I had to go urinate. I found the nearest alley and I handled my business,” he reportedly explained. However, authorities still conducted a standard computer check on Green.

They then saw he had an active warrant for family violence, which led to Green running away. He was punched in the face twice for reportedly not following orders and for posing a threat, the department stated in a press release. There was no mention of Green fighting the officers.

“The only thing I remember is them breaking my back,” Green said. “In that moment, when they grab me from the front, I kind of folded like a flip phone. That’s when my spine cracked.” Green’s lawyer, Justin Moore, shared a medical report that says Green has cracks in the front part of three spine bones between the upper and lower back.

“We have a huge issue here,” Moore commented. “A young man had his spine crushed for jogging. The underlying offense was indecent exposure...a minor offense that shouldn’t lead to a very brutalized response.” Moore and Green are demanding the release of police body or dash camera footage of the arrest. It will take months for Green to recover.