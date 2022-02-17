Louisville activist Quintez Brown, 21, was charged Monday with the attempted murder of mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, reported The Courier Journal. Brown reportedly fired several shots at Greenberg in his campaign headquarters. Speculators think Brown’s activism for racial justice drove him to violence.



According to The Courier Journal, Brown entered Greenberg’s office around 10:15 a.m. Monday and began shooting. None of the other four people in the room were injured, but a bullet grazed Greenberg’s shirt. A staff member reportedly shut the door and others helped block the door with tables. Brown was later identified as the suspect.



From The Courier Journal:



A police report says a man later identified as Brown fired a 9mm Glock handgun in the office. Officers found a man matching the suspect’s description less than half a mile away about 10 minutes later, carrying a loaded 9mm magazine in his pants pocket, according to the arrest report. He also had a drawstring bag with a handgun, handgun case and additional magazines, the report said. Surveillance video from the building showed the suspect wearing clothes matching Brown’s and carrying a matching bag, the report said.

People who know Brown were shocked by his arrest recognizing him as a hopeful change maker in the community. However, some believed he was in need of mental treatment.



Per Brown’s Twitter page, he was looking to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council. Brown’s attorney Rob Eggert told The Courier Journal Brown was a senior at the University of Louisville, an MLK scholar and had founded a group called From Fields to Arena dedicated to political education and violence prevention. One of Brown’s professors, Ricky Jones said Brown was one of his “most brilliant kids” he ever encountered, via The Courier Journal.



However, Brown had reportedly disappeared for two weeks in 2021, leading friends and family to grow concerned about his mental health.

From The Courier Journal:

“I think Quintez needs a lot of help,” said Darryl Young, who knew Brown through the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students. “... Mental health can be a talking point. I think what we have to realize is people are struggling, people are hurting, people are placed in situations where they do not feel like they have an out.”

Others via social media have tried connecting Brown’s activism for the Black community to the shooting, suggesting his fight for racial justice drove him to violence, per the Courier-Journal. A friend of Brown’s who met him during the summer 2020 protests fought against those claims.



From The Courier Journal:

Brown frequently wrote about racial justice issues, including as an intern for The Courier Journal in 2019 and 2020. He occasionally wrote opinion columns for the editorial page after that and last wrote for the newspaper in May 2021. In 2020, Brown was present at several large protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot during a botched drug raid. “I think the idea that his attachment or his connection to (Black Lives Matter) is what motivated this is irresponsible,” said Khalilah Collins, who met Brown at the protests. “I feel like we’re trying to create this narrative of what happened, and we have no idea about nothing.”

Brown has plead not guilty to attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. His bond is set for $100,000 but his attorney has requested a decrease in favor of examining Brown’s mental health, per The Courier Journal.



Eggert said when he met with Brown he seemed to be having a mental breakdown and needs treatment and not prison.