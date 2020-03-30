Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Coronavirus

2020 Summer Olympics Will Now Take Place Summer 2021

Joe Jurado
Filed to:2020 Olympics
2020 OlympicsOlympicsSummer Olympicscoronaviruscovid-19coronavirus cancellationscoronavirus pandemic
4
1
Illustration for article titled 2020 Summer Olympics Will Now Take Place Summer 2021
Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU (AFP via Getty Images)

So it’s been a little over two years weeks since the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in everything under the sun being delayed and/or canceled. The 2020 Summer Olympics were one of the final holdouts until last week when the organizing committees finally announced the games were postponed. 

According to NBC News, the Olympic games will now take place an entire year later than they were originally scheduled. The new dates for the games are July 23, 2021, through August 8, 2021. The International Olympic Committee released a statement that says:

“The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum. Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented.”

Advertisement

The delay ensures that all countries will be able to compete in the games. Before the postponement was announced both Australia and Canada pulled their teams from the games with other countries expected to follow suit if the games weren’t delayed. This is one of the highest-profile cancellations as a result of the ongoing pandemic. While many—if not all—sports leagues have suspended their seasons, the Olympics is an event that encompasses the entire world. It’s no easy feat to reschedule an endeavor of that magnitude only months before it was set to occur.

Joe Jurado

Jr Staff Writer @TheRoot. Watcher of wrestling, player of video games. Mr. Steal Your Disney+ Password.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

A 'DJ' Tried to Downplay Quincy Jones and Black Twitter Found 'One Hundred Ways' to Tell Him to Sit TF Down

Census 2020 Is Happening Right Now. Here's Why It Matters to the Black Community

Tierra Whack Turned Alanis Morissette's 'Ironic' Into a Quarantine Jam

Questlove's 7-Hour Stevie Wonder Set Featured B-Sides, Rarities, and a Phone Call from Mr. 'Very Superstitious' Himself