Young Futurists Young Futurists is our annual list of the 25 best and brightest young African-Americans who excel in the fields of social justice and activism, arts and culture, enterprise and corporate innovation, science and technology, and green innovation.

Do you know any young activists who are working to bring social justice to their communities? The bookish, nerdy kids who are using their skills to create what could be that next big thing in science and tech? That young, savvy entrepreneur who has gone beyond the lemonade stand to create his or her own business? The environmentalist who tackling climate change and environmental racism? Or the artistic kids who are using their creativity to speak to issues affecting their lives?



If you know any young game changers and leaders who fit these descriptions, now is the time to nominate them for The Root’s 2019 Young Futurists.

And because these overachievers are getting younger every year, we’re changing the age range to include those age 10 to 24 who excel in the fields of social justice and activism, arts and culture, enterprise and corporate innovation, science and technology, and green innovation. We’ll select 25 young leaders from among your nominations and announce them in March.



Last year’s list included Olympic speed skater Maame Biney and world champion swimmer Reese Whitley; environmentalist Victoria Barnett, who was among the 21 young activists who sued the federal government to act to end climate change; artists Quil Lemons and Myles Loftin, who are using creative ways to fight toxic masculinity; and George Hofstetter, who created an app that helps teens avoid police brutality.



The nomination period will run through Feb. 8. Please tell us about potential candidates for 2019 Young Futurists by filling out the nomination form here.