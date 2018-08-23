Photo: Zach D. Roberts (AP Images)

The wheels of justice may move slowly, but sometimes they actually get us to the right destination. Today is one of those times. Two men who participated in a parking garage attack on a black man at a white nationalist rally last year in Charlottesville, Va., received their prison sentences in court Thursday.

Jacob Scott Goodwin and Alex Michael Ramos were found guilty in May by two separate juries of malicious wounding in the beating of DeAndre Harris on Aug. 12, 2017 in the Market Street Parking Garage during the first Unite the Right rally last year.

Goodwin had initially tried to convince the jury during his trial that he was acting in self-defense and that he had not seen any of the other men attacking Harris when he did.

Attorneys for Ramos admitted during his trial that he had taken a “cheap shot” at Harris during the incident and asked the jury to consider a lesser charge for him.

Ultimately, both men were apologetic during their sentencing hearings, according to NBC29.

Goodwin was sentenced to ten years in prison with two suspended. He will be required to have 20 years of good behavior and will be required to serve probation after serving his prison sentence.

Ramos was sentenced to six years in prison. He will serve three years of probation upon his release.

As to the other two men charged in the beating, Daniel Patrick Borden—who was also found guilty for his part in the beating—is expected to be sentenced on Oct. 1.

Tyler Watkins Davis has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and will be arraigned on Oct. 4.