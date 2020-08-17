2 Men Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Run-D.M.C.'s Jam Master Jay [Updated]

Photo : Jed Jacobsohn ( Getty Images )

It’s been nearly 18 years since the legendary D.J. from the iconic rap group Run-DMC was gunned down in his recording studio in Queens, N.Y., on October 30, 2002. Now, two men have been arrested and charged with the killing of Jason Mizell, also known by hip-hop enthusiasts all over the world as Jam Master Jay.

Advertisement

The Associated Press reports that federal prosecutors will announce Monday that 56-year-old Ronald Washington and 36-year-old Karl Jordan Jr.—two men long suspected of fatally shooting the renowned D.J.—were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in drug trafficking, according to two law enforcement officials who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity. Washington is already serving a federal prison sentence for robbery; Jordan was arrested Sunday.

The NYPD along with federal prosecutors in Brooklyn planned an afternoon news conference to announce the charges.

Advertisement

Jam Master Jay was 37 years old when he was shot once in the head by a masked assailant at his studio in Hollis, Queens, which “has been converted into the Hall of Fame studio owned by a new company that has kept Jay’s legacy alive with painted murals and several RUN DMC memorabilia that decorate the walls,” NBC New York reports.

Updated: 8/17/20, 6:10 p.m. ET: F ederal prosecutors say the Run- D. M. C. DJ was killed because he was allegedly part of a major drug- trafficking ring and tried to cut the two men charged in his death out of the business , according to the Washington Post.

From the Post:

