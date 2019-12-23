13 People Wounded in Chicago at Memorial for Shooting Victim

Photo : Shutterstock

Thirteen people were shot at approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday during a memorial party held for Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old man who was fatally shot in April.



CBS Chicago reports that the gathering in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago turned tragic after shots erupted first inside a residence and then outside.

Police said that the first shooting started after a quarrel erupted inside . The second round of shots was fired into the stream of people fleeing the scene and the third targeted a vehicle that was driving by.

“It looks like they were just shooting randomly at people as they exited the party,” Chicago Police Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said.

Police arrested partygoer Marciano White on weapons charges after they found a gun in his possession. They are investing whether White played a role in the shooting.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot urged witnesses to help police identify and arrest the two shooters. “People in that house know what happened, and we urge them to overcome their fears and come forward with information,” she told reporters Sunday morning while standing outside the University of Chicago Medical Center, where several victims were being treated.

Of the 13, whose ages ranged from 16 to 48, two people were critically wounded and two were seriously wounded. The remaining nine sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Irvin was killed nearly eight months ago as he attempted to carjack a man who carried a concealed weapon. The man shot and killed Irvin. Sunday marked what would have been Irvin’s 23rd birthday.

