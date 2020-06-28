1 Person Killed, Another Injured After Shooter Fires on Breonna Taylor Protest in Louisville

Photo : Brandon Bell ( Getty Images )

Protestors who gathered in Jackson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky to continue their calls for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor were set upon by gunfire on by an unknown assailant on Saturday night.



Advertisement

A man who was shot died on the scene, while another person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, reports AP.

Video posted on social media shows what appears to be a white man purposely aiming and shooting at a crowd of protestors, who are seen running and hiding for cover as multiple shots ring out:

Advertisement



This is America in 2020.



Police have not released information about possible suspects in the shooting, or the names of the victims, but statement in a statement said they are trying to gather as much information as possible in order to identify all who were involved in the incident.

According to AP, it’s at least the second shooting that has taken place in Jackson Park Square since protests for Breonna Taylor began last month. Protests there have continued unabated in Louisville for the 26-year-old who was shot and killed by police in her home on March 13.

No police officers have been charged in Taylor’s death, though prosecutors initially charged her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, with attempted murder for firing on the cops who entered their home after midnight on a “no-knock” warrant. The Louisville Metro Council has since passed a law banning such warrants.

Advertisement

Brett Hankinson, an officer who was fired last week for his involvement in the fatal shooting of Taylor, has since filed an appeal to regain his job according to WAVE3 News.