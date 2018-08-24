Why does Donald Trump keep coming for black folks?

Here at The Root, we’ve been keeping an eye on the internets, and it looks like Trump has something disparaging to say about black folk, like, all of the time.

He’s called Omarosa a dog; called LeBron James and Don Lemon dumb; not to mention his obsession with Barack Obama. So to clear things up, we consulted our resident wypipologist, Michael Harriot, to take a look at Trump’s tweets about black people, by the numbers.

See the entire video above.