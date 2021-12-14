As award season continues to roll on, nominees for the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards have been announced. The Spirit Awards focus on smaller indie films with lower budgets and up and coming filmmakers.



According to Variety, Zola leads the field with seven nominations, including Best Feature Film, Taylour Paige for Best Female Lead, Janicza Bravo for Best Director and Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris for Best Screenplay.

Questlove’s acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) received a nomination for Best Documentary.

Also being recognized in the acting categories are Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain for Best Male Lead, Ruth Negga in Passing for Best Supporting Female and Colman Domingo in Zola for Best Supporting Male.

In TV, Best New Scripted Series finds Reservation Dogs, Blindspotting and The Underground Railroad in a fierce competition. HBO’s Black and Missing is up for Best New Non-Scripted Series.

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series features nods for Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Blindspotting, while Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series features Ashley Thomas in Them: Covenant.

The stars of Reservation Dogs will receive the award for Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series.

With other award shows being criticized for lack of diversity, the Spirit Awards highlighted that of all its nominated actors 60% are BIPOC, and of nominated writers and directors 38% are BIPOC.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards air Sunday, March 6 on IFC.

Film and TV nomination highlights:

BEST FEATURE (Award given to the producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

A Chiara

Producers: Jonas Carpignano, Paolo Carpignano, Jon Coplon, Ryan Zacarias

C’mon C’mon

Producers: Chelsea Barnard, Andrea Longacre-White, Lila Yacoub

The Lost Daughter

Producers: Charles Dorfman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler

The Novice

Producers: Ryan Hawkins, Kari Hollend, Steven Sims, Zack Zucker

Zola

Producers: Kara Baker, Dave Franco, Elizabeth Haggard, David Hinojosa, Vince Jolivette, Christine Vachon, Gia Walsh

BEST FIRST FEATURE (Award given to director and producer)

7 Days

Director: Roshan Sethi

Producers: Liz Cardenas, Mel Eslyn

Holler

Director: Nicole Riegel

Producers: Adam Cobb, Rachel Gould, Katie Mcneill, Jamie Patricof, Christy Spitzer Thornton

Queen of Glory

Director: Nana Mensah

Producers: Baff Akoto, Anya Migdal, Kelley Robins Hicks, Jamund Washington

Test Pattern

Director/Producer: Shatara Michelle Ford

Producers: Pin-Chun Liu, Yu-Hao Su

Wild Indian

Director/Producer: Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Producers: Thomas Mahoney, Eric Tavitian

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD – Given to the best feature made for under $500,000 (Award given to the writer, director and producer. Executive Producers are not awarded.)

Cryptozoo

Writer/Director: Dash Shaw

Producers: Tyler Davidson, Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way

Jockey

Writer/Director/Producer: Clint Bentley

Writer/Producer: Greg Kwedar

Producer: Nancy Schafer

Shiva Baby

Writer/Director/Producer: Emma Seligman

Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro

Sweet Thing

Writer/Director: Alexandre Rockwell

Producers: Louis Anania, Haley Anderson, Kenan Baysal

This is Not a War Story

Writer/Director/Producer: Talia Lugacy

Producers: Noah Lang, Julian West

BEST DIRECTOR

Janicza Bravo

Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway

The Novice

Mike Mills

C’mon C’mon

Ninja Thyberg

Pleasure

BEST SCREENPLAY

Nikole Beckwith

Together Together

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris

Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills

C’mon C’mon

Todd Stephens

Swan Song

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr.

Wild Indian

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown

Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford

Test Pattern

Fran Kranz

Mass

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski

Pig

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Isabelle Fuhrman

The Novice

Brittany S. Hall

Test Pattern

Patti Harrison

Together Together

Taylour Paige

Zola

Kali Reis

Catch the Fair One

BEST MALE LEAD

Clifton Collins Jr.

Jockey

Frankie Faison

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes

Wild Indian

Udo Kier

Swan Song

Simon Rex

Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jessie Buckley

The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth

The Novice

Ruth Negga

Passing

Revika Reustle

Pleasure

Suzanna Son

Red Rocket

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Colman Domingo

Zola

Meeko Gattuso

Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur

CODA

Will Patton

Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer

Wild Indian

BEST DOCUMENTARY (Award given to the director and producer)

Ascension

Director/Producer: Jessica Kingdon

Producers: Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

Flee

Director: Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Producers: Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen

In the Same Breath

Director/Producer: Nanfu Wang

Producers: Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn, Jialing Zhang

Procession

Director: Robert Greene

Producers: Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliott, Douglas Tirola

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Director: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Producers: David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, Joseph Patel

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM (Award given to the director)

Compartment No. 6

Finland/Russia

Director: Juho Kuosmanen

Drive My Car

Japan

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Parallel Mothers

Spain

Director: Pedro Almodóvar

Pebbles

India

Director: P S Vinothraj

Petite Maman

France

Director: Céline Sciamma

Prayers for the Stolen

Mexico

Director: Tatiana Huezo

TELEVISON CATEGORIES

BEST NEW NON-SCRIPTED OR DOCUMENTARY SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Black and Missing

Series By/Executive Producers: Soledad O’Brien, Geeta Gandbhir

Executive Producers: Jo Honig, Patrick Conway, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, Sara Rodriguez

The Choe Show

Creator/Exec Producer: David Choe

Executive Producers: Matt Revelli, Christopher C. Chen, Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson

The Lady and The Dale

Executive Producers: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Allen Bain, Andre Gaines, Nick Cammilleri, Alana Carithers, Zackary Drucker, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller

Nuclear Family

Series By: Ry Russo-Young

Executive Producers: Liz Garbus, Julie Gaither, Jon Bardin, Leah Holzer, Peter Saraf, Alex Turtletaub, Jenny Raskin, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lauren Haber, Maria Zuckerman, Christine Connor, Ryan Heller, Barbara Dobkin, Eric Dobkin, Andrea Van Beuren, Joe Landauer

Philly D.A.

Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar

Executive Producers: Dawn Porter, Sally Jo Fifer, Lois Vossen, Ryan Chanatry, Gena Konstantinakos, Jeff Seelbach, Patty Quillin

Co-Executive Producers: Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman

BEST NEW SCRIPTED SERIES (Award given to the Creator, Executive Producer, Co-Executive Producer)

Blindspotting

Creators/Executive Producers: Rafael Casal, Daveed Diggs

Executive Producers: Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, Ken Lee, Tim Palen, Emily Gerson Saines, Seith Mann

It’s a Sin

Executive Producers: Russell T Davies, Peter Hoar, Nicola Shindler

Reservation Dogs

Creators/Executive Producers: Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi

Executive Producer: Garrett Basch

The Underground Railroad

Creator/Executive Producer: Barry Jenkins

Executive Producers: Adele Romanski, Mark Ceryak, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Colson Whitehead, Richard Heus, Jacqueline Hoyt

We Are Lady Parts

Creator: Nida Manzoor

Executive Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Thuso Mbedu

The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan

We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding

Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephas Jones

Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde

THEM: Covenant

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Lee Jung-jae

Squid Game

Olly Alexander

It’s a Sin

Michael Greyeyes

Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett

The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas

THEM: Covenant

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A NEW SCRIPTED SERIES

Reservation Dogs

Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone