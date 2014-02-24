Zimbabwe Deports Mel Reynolds for Immigration Offense

Former Rep. Melvin Reynolds (D-Ill.) is no longer in Zimbabwe, having been deported two days after being convicted of overstaying his visa, Agence France-Presse reports.

His lawyer confirmed to the news agency that the 62-year-old scandal-ridden congressman was deported on Sunday afternoon, after opting to pay a $100 fine rather than spend five days in prison.

Separate pornography charges against the disgraced lawmaker were dismissed after the prosecution was unable to secure an order to pursue the case. Reynolds’ iPhone allegedly contained videos and pictures of naked women and men having sex.

Once a prominent politician, Reynolds resigned from Congress in 1995 after being convicted of statutory rape, obstruction of justice and solicitation of child pornography.

