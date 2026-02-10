You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Da Brat, Her Wife After Having A Son From White Sperm Donor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Jesseca Dupart and Da Brat attend iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat’s Jingle Ball 2025 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jessica “Judy” Dupart went through a long and difficult process just trying to bring their now, 2-year-old son True Legend into the world. And now, they’re sharing a truly horrifying experience they went through shortly after his birth.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 5 Best Men’s and 5 Best Women’s Looks from the Met Gala 2025 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video 5 Best Men’s and 5 Best Women’s Looks from the Met Gala 2025

If you’ll remember, in March 2023, we told you the “Funkdafied” rapper announced they were expecting their first child together through IVF. The pregnancy journey was sadly complicated due to Brat’s health issues with things like uterine fibroids, polyps and an unfortunate miscarriage after the first embryo transfer procedure. Things were further exacerbated when it was revealed in April 2023 that the couple had chosen an anonymous white man as their sperm donor.

At the time, Brat defended the decision, citing the limited number of Black donors that were a genetic mark match for her. After their pool significantly shrunk down to one Black candidate whom she felt didn’t necessarily have…umm…the look that she wanted for her child, she joked about it during an episode of her WETV series, Brat Loves Judy, saying in part: “If you look like Jiminy Cricket — the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain’t finna be looking like my child.”

Though she later clarified her stance, that didn’t keep her or Dupart from experiencing some blowback after their son was born. Speaking in a new interview with on Chicago radio station 1075 WGCI, they revealed that they ended up receiving death threats over their son and the decision behind how they had him. She explained that things got so bad that she ultimately had to stop reading the hurtful words to keep her from trying to take certain action against it.

“We had to deal with a lot of stuff behind that. We had death threats on our child, you know the internet is crazy. I had to stop reading, I had to stop looking at it. You can’t read [the comments]. I’m from Chicago. I will pull up.” Brat said.

Later on in the interview, they she reiterated just small of a donor pool the Black candidates were for their child: “First of all, it’s my egg. So, you have to do genetic testing where they say all of the things that you carry, you put it in the system, and then they tell you who you’re

compatible with,” she said. “As soon as we put in my seven things, we had no Black people available.”

Brat also went on to share that while she was unhappy that her previous comments were made into “a big deal,” she ultimately said what she said and said how she felt.

“The options were so narrow and that’s not what we wanted,” she explained.