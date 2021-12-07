One of our most high profile journalists, and a former Root 100 honoree, is making a big move, as Yamiche Alcindor joins NBC News’ Washington team.



Variety reports, beginning in March she will cover President Biden’s administration, “the impact of federal policies on communities across the country and issues at the intersection of race, culture and politics, according to a memo from Ken Strickland, NBC News’ Washington bureau chief.”

Alcindor will no longer contribute at PBS NewsHour, but will continue to moderate Washington Week. This should be a smooth transition, as Alcindor has been appearing on NBC and MSNBC since 2013, and working as a political contributor since 2016.

In reaction to the news Alcindor tweeted, “I am so excited to join @NBC & @MSNBC as a Washington correspondent. This feels like coming home to family. Covering the WH for @NewsHour has been an honor. I hope our @PBS viewers will keep watching @WashingtonWeek as I continue moderating that show.”

Alcindor has also previously worked at The New York Times and USA Today. She was named the National Association of Black Journalists’ 2020 Journalist of the Year.

Perhaps if we wish hard enough, she will become the new host of Meet the Press. Consider it our official Christmas wish.



It was recently announced that Geoff Bennett would leave NBC News to be PBS NewsHour’s new chief Washington correspondent and weekend anchor. Bennett will reportedly start his new gig early next year, though he is expected to remain a contributor for NBC News.

There was a time back in the day, when networks preferred to keep their journalists exclusive. However in recent years, the rise of social media and the desire to build a more diverse audience has led news outlets to try to play nice,

PBS NewsHour streams live on YouTube weeknights at 6 pm ET, while the weekend edition streams at 5 pm ET. Washington Week airs Friday nights on PBS.