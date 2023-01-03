We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Another day, another celebrity accused of having a secret child. This time, “Atlanta” and Get Out actor LaKeith Stanfield is the one at the center of a scandal. On Friday, he and girlfriend Kasmere Trice announced their engagement by posting several black-and-white photos on social media.

Trice couldn’t help but gush on Twitter: “yea.. i’m having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday!” However, the joy was interrupted by a shocking announcement.

Artist Tylor Hurd took to Instagram to then reveal images of Stanfield with her daughter and claiming that he was, in fact, the child’s father. She captioned the video: “Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022 ❤️ meet Apollo Stanfield.”

The post has been deleted but Stanfield replied in the comments: “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you.”

Hurd retorted: “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.”

Stanfield then stated: “I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby. I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.” Hurd then made a long Instagram to express the reasons for going public about this situation:

“Just to clear a few things up I’m not jealous that’s he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for 5 months. I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when i tried. what I’m upset about is that he made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child. Those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Oh my. Let us hope, Hurd and Stanfield can resolve their issues. The baby doesn’t deserve this.