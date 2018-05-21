Photo: iStock

A Georgia woman was furious after another woman not only insulted her $85 wig, but snatched it off her head and set it ablaze. Angie Marie Smith, 54, of Macon, Ga., called the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department after she says Brittany L. Huff told her her wig was ugly and then took it upon herself to rid the world of the black-and-blond wig.



The two women were hanging outside with a group of people, when, according to the Telegraph, Smith says Huff started harassing her about her wig.

Smith said Huff told her, “‘Your wig sho’ ugly. Your wig sho’ ugly.’ … I said, ‘Leave me alone, Brittany.’ I said, ‘You did not buy this wig.’ And she just took it off my head and grabbed it and burnt it up.”

While, apparently, there were witnesses who corroborated Smith’s story, Huff adamantly denied burning the wig.

“While interviewing Miss Huff, I observed a burned [hair] piece that appeared to have been a wig lying on the ground,” a Bibb County deputy wrote in his report. “Miss Huff advised once again that she did not burn the wig.”

The 26-year-old Huff was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. And Smith says she’s now out of a wig.

