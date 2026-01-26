Why the Alex Pretti Shooting Might Trigger Another Government Shutdown

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. – JANUARY 2026: A protester sits on the street with his arms up in front of a gaggle of federal agents and Minneapolis Police on W. 27th St and Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis after Alex Pretti was fatally shot by federal agents in the area early Saturday morning, January 24, 2026. (Photo by Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Democrats in the U.S. Senate are taking a stand after another fatal shooting of an American citizen by ICE has left the country shocked and frightened. For weeks, Congress members have worked to come to an agreement about the federal budget for 2026. Now, all that planning is expected to stall after Senate members’ latest dissent, which could have dire consequences for the rest of the country

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Angela Bassett Reveals the Mission: Impossible Birthday Surprise That Got Tom Cruise Dancing

Government funding officially lapses on Friday (Jan 30), meaning Congress must agree on a new budget awarding funding to the departments of State, Defense, Labor and other agencies serving the country. Most notably, funding for the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees immigration and border control, is also on the line, and it’s causing massive problems internally.

Following the shocking killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE agents, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Democrats will not put up the necessary votes to fund the department responsible for killing three Americans– Keith Porter Jr., Renee Good and now Pretti — in less than one month.

“What’s happening in Minnesota is appalling and unacceptable in any American city,” Schumer wrote in a statement after after Pretti’s killing. “Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans’ refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE.”

Schumer continued saying he plans to “vote no” on any Republican bill refusing to acknowledge the riff ICE has caused in Minnesota. “Senate Democrats will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included,” the Democrat continued.

There’s only 53 Republicans in the Senate right now, but with a 60-count voting threshold, Democratic support is needed to pass any legislation. “No, I am not voting for this funding,” Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar told NBC News on Sunday (Jan. 25). “Our Republican colleagues have to stand up and stop this.”

Two days before the shooting on Saturday (Jan. 24), President Donald Trump predicted a shutdown is on the horizon. “I think we have a problem, because I think we’re going to probably end up in another Democrat shutdown,” Trump told Fox Business. “The shutdown cost us a lot, and I think they’ll probably do it again, that’s my feeling. We’ll see what happens.”

We previously told you last year’s government shutdown lasted 43 days as Democrats refused to approve a GOP-led spending bill ending Obamacare substitutes. In the end, eight Democrats folded, but the party is hoping to once again disrupt the government for the sake of the American people.

It seems even some unlikely politicians are down for the Democrat-led protest. Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine said on “Face the Nation” Sunday (Jan. 25). “I hate shutdowns, but I can’t vote for a bill that includes ICE funding under these circumstances.” King voted repeatedly voted to end last year’s shutdown.

The Senate has until Friday (Jan. 30) before a partial government shutdown begins. A Monday (Jan. 26) vote on the matter was canceled citing the massive snowstorm which washed over Washington, D.C. and much of the country over the weekend. Now, the timeline for the Senate has been shortened as the deadline for a funding agreement rapidly approaches.