Why Staying Up Late at Night Can Be No Good For Black Folks

Whether nurturing creativity, working the late shift or taking advantage of the quiet of nighttime, some folks find their groove when the rest of the world is sleeping. But researchers have found that the “night owl” lifestyle comes at a cost that outweighs the risk of fatigue.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Bakari Sellers Names the Most Effective Ways for Black Americans to Organize and Make a Change

ABC News reported that a study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that “night owls” have an increased risk of heart attack and stroke — a crucial warning for Black Americans, who are at a higher risk for both.

Researchers looked at factors including diet, physical activity, nicotine exposure, blood pressure and blood sugar. They found that people who are “definitive evening types” (people who consistently go to bed late) had nearly an 80 percent higher chance of poor cardiovascular health and a 16 percent higher risk of heart attack or stroke compared to those with more moderate sleep schedules.

The findings carry a specific weight for the Black community, where 58 percent of adults have high blood pressure and stroke survivors face a higher likelihood of a second stroke. That is compounded by the fact that Black Americans are 80 percent more likely to go to bed after midnight than whites, according to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

Experts emphasize that staying up late isn’t inherently dangerous, but the mismatch between natural sleep-wake patterns and social schedules that create “social jetlag” can be harmful. Staying up late can make things worse when shorter sleep cycles, late-night eating, skipped workouts, or smoking are added to the equation. All of these habits contribute to long-term metabolic stress and cardiovascular strain.

Navigating these challenges requires a shift in perspective. Dr. Kenneth Lee, Clinical Medical Director at the University of Chicago Sleep Center, told The Root that habits like “not listening to your body about when you should go to sleep” and being on your phone contribute to lack of sleep. However, for Black Americans, “structural issues” and “everyday stresses” also affect sleep balance.

Noting a higher incidence of undiagnosed sleep disorders in the Black community, including sleep apnea, Lee suggested seeking medical care if you or a family member notices “loud snoring” or irregular breathing during the night, as these factors significantly impact the quality of sleep and heart health.

The good news is that risks don’t equal doom. According to the study, simple lifestyle changes can help offset the dangers. Prioritizing sleep, managing blood pressure and blood sugar, eating balanced meals, exercising regularly and avoiding tobacco can make a real difference.

As Lee emphasized, routines can be challenging, but establishing “a half hour to wind down and try to relax before you go to sleep,” with music or meditation, for example, rather than stimulants like social media, can help balance your internal clock and reduce stress. He also suggested scheduling “time to worry” a few hours before bed to address stress triggers, so they don’t interrupt your sleep.

Finally, resist the urge to make up for it with long afternoon naps. Dr. Lee warns that napping for more than 20 minutes can create a “counterintuitive” cycle that leaves you feeling good in the afternoon but unable to fall asleep later that night.

By establishing a consistent routine, you give your body a chance to recover. While the “night owl” rhythm may be your natural groove, the habits that come with it add up. Paying attention now helps ensure you don’t jeopardize your long-term health.