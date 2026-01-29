Why Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ is So Relatable to Black People

Marvel’s newest series “Wonder Man” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has officially hit Disney+! And while the show may veer off into a different direction, tone and style compared to some of the MCU’s other projects, it’s hitting all the right notes for a myriad of Black folks online.

As we told you before, in this new show, Abdul-Mateen II plays Simon Williams, a second-generation Haitian American who has dreams of becoming Hollywood’s next leading man and is struggling to get his acting career off the ground. After a chance meeting with Trevor Slattery (played by Sir Ben Kingsley), Williams becomes one step closer to his goal when he learns that a legendary director is about to remake his childhood favorite superhero film, “Wonder Man.”

Over the course of eight episodes, audiences watch as the two actors, who are at complete opposite ends of their careers, pursue life-changing roles all while navigating the ups and downs of the entertainment industry and the not-so-solid relationships that are forged as a part of the journey.

His journey is also complicated by the fact that Williams has some sort of super-powers that manifest when he’s overwhelmed or angry. And due to a particular clause in Hollywood, people with powers aren’t allowed anywhere near a set or studio.

Seeing as how Williams is an emerging actor, a career path that the average person never chooses, it begs the question of why his character resonates so hard with Black folks?

Simon Williams’ Anxiety Feels Familiar

Well, let the slew of social media reactions tell it, it has largely to do with his obvious and oft-times crippling anxiety that’s constantly on display while he’s in pursuit of his dreams.

On more than one occasion, we see Williams deal (albeit poorly) with his anxious feelings, something that seemed to have been budding since he was a child. Now as a working adult, his overthinking and lack of self-assuredness regularly sabotages his progress. And that was something many viewers could relate to.

Simon Williams is representation for those of us who have bad anxiety pic.twitter.com/6woJZCdR64 — Max❤️‍🔥 (@bayomob) January 28, 2026

“Simon Williams is representation for those of us who have bad anxiety,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“What Simon is experiencing is antiBlack ableism in the same realm as Isaiah Bradley[another Black MCU character, a super soldier]. . He’s considered dangerous and unstable, because his power manifested in the body of a black man who suffers from anxiety and depression,” said another.

“I have the EXACT same type of anxiety that Simon Williams has,” one other user said.

Simon Williams’ Slight Neurodivergent Ways Are A Standout

For other viewers, they argued that Williams was also an accurate representation of people with neurodivergence, particularly autism. Though, to be clear—it’s not explicitly stated in the show that he has autism. Yet and still, those who know the feelings and behaviors were quick to call it out and uplift it.

“So … we can agree Simon Williams is coded as neurospicy, right?” one user questioned on Threads.

Another replied, noting: “Everything about his whole process, and existence, and power manifestation!! He’s so neuropathy! And for Black male artist’s this is such beautiful representation!!”

Added another user on X/Twitter: “High Key relate to Simon Williams, so much. Also have a feeling that he’s slightly autistic.”

Simon Williams loves superheroes and has no social skills, he's just like me fr — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) January 28, 2026

“Simon Williams loves superheroes and has no social skills, he’s just like me fr,” said another.

Simon Williams Struggles as a Black Actor Trying to Make It Are Relatable to Today’s Rising Talent

For Black creatives in the industry, they saw their own path mirrored in Williams and spoke out about the similar struggles of feeling different and their goals not necessarily being understood.

“There’s something to be said about this Black man not having control over his emotions and destroying everything around him every time he loses his cool over the littlest things,” wrote one user on Threads. “And how it’s probably pent up anger from being alienated because he has this huge secret to keep, with no one to talk to, and his family doesn’t really fck with him because they don’t see acting as a real job. It’s hard AF being a creative Black man huh. Not just creative but quirky or different.”

One other user expressed on Threads: “I stayed up and watched Wonder Man all the way through. As an actor who always felt different, and like he should give up. Who others made made feel weird, and different. Simon Williams made me feel seen. I gotta believe that my gift and my difference holds value even if others don’t see it.”

Added another, “The Self Tape episode of Wonder Man is sending me. I am triggered lol no one understands what us actors go through just to get a tape done.”