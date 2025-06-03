Why Black Internet Has A Whole Lot of Smoke For ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

If there’s one thing we’ve all come to know and love when it comes to “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” it’s their viral “Spirit Tunnels.” But lately, another aspect of the show has been making waves on social media — and it’s not for a positive reason.

As evidenced by multiple videos on TikTok, a lot of viewers have been taking issue with Hudson’s interviewing skills–or lack thereof. Specifically referencing her latest interview with Eddie Murphy, previous interview with singer Kesha and more over the last several months, Black folks on TikTok have been sounding off about her style of interviewing.

And while many know and understand that Hudson doesn’t come from a journalistic background, what she has been displaying on her show is still leaving much to be desired for some viewers. Let’s get into the breakdown.

“It’s Too Much Shuck’n Jive for Me”

TikTok user Lord Timothais feels her questions aren’t probing or engaging and that Hudson essentially let’s her guests do all the heavy lifting. Mentioning the Murphy interview, which also featured Keke Palmer, he felt like Palmer took over and essentially interviewed herself.

“I get it, she’s an EGOT. I get it, but…it’s too much shuck’n jive for me. It’s too much shuck’n jive for me,” he said. He later added:

“Jennifer is you’re watching, Girl, I get it, you’re down home. You got the show because of your Black Girl Magic, but I think you need to step up your interview game because your show is like watching paint dry.

“Jennifer Hudson Needs to Host ‘American Idol’ Instead”

PeJay Eugene felt like Hudson’s talents would be better off being used as a host on a show like “American Idol” due to the fact that she has a notable musical background. He also said that the “Dreamgirls” star wasn’t “nosy” enough to be a good interviewer as she doesn’t regularly inquire with her guests or ask followup questions. He also suggested that maybe her questions need to be pre-made that way the conversations can go better.

“Y’all don’t need shows, you need to go host and do something else that you’re interested in. Because no one has the ability to sit down and talk to people that we want to know more from,” he said.

“It’s Her Show, She Can Do Whatever She Wants”

The Empress defended Hudson noting that the EGOT-winner regularly does the show in a style that’s true to her. She said that Hudson stays true to her roots by keeping the musical component throughout her show and that if people don’t like it, they don’t have to rock with her.

The user also encouraged Hudson to keep doing her thing and praised her for a job well done as the show continues to be a success.

“Jennifer has her own show, ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.’ Therefore, she can do whatever she wants. If she wants to talk about singing all day, that’s her show. If it is successful for her, then it’s successful for her,” she said. “If you do not like it, don’t watch it. It’s that simple. But to criticize her for something that is causing her success is outrageous.”

Over on X/Twitter, similar sentiments have also been expressed with many also feeling unimpressed by Hudson’s interviewing technique. Others, however, thinks she deserves a chance at just being “OK”.

Jennifer Hudson needs communications training. Her show has a lot of potential but she does not listen to her guests well, or retain what they’re sharing, rather. Her interviews are just reactive responses — I need the skills sharpened immediately! 🫠 — Petty L'Belle ☾ (@xoJoyBelleox) May 29, 2025



“Jennifer Hudson needs communications training. Her show has a lot of potential but she does not listen to her guests well, or retain what they’re sharing, rather. Her interviews are just reactive responses — I need the skills sharpened immediately!” wrote one user.

“Jennifer Hudson ain’t a perfect host — but who is? Complaining about a show you don’t even watch? Be for real. That sounds less like critique and more like y’all just tired of her winning,” said another.

Finally watched interviews from Jennifer Hudson show and yeah she’s not a good interviewer at all. She doesn’t even listen to her guest most of the time, she interrupts people at times and it’s a lot of ‘wow’ & cackling, & no follow up questions either. pic.twitter.com/rwg7k4MNmx — Liz (@itsonlylizx3) May 30, 2025

Added one user: “Finally watched interviews from Jennifer Hudson show and yeah she’s not a good interviewer at all. She doesn’t even listen to her guest most of the time, she interrupts people at times and it’s a lot of ‘wow’ & cackling, & no follow up questions either.”

Another said, “I hate how y’all are coming for Jennifer Hudson like can a black woman not be mediocre? So what she’s lowkey a terrible show host just let her vibe.”