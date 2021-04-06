White People Are Weird: Virginia School System Investigating Social Media Post That Mocks George Floyd’s Death

Photo : Megan Varner ( Getty Images )

I swear white folks are just looking for any excuse to be racist. A school system in Virginia is investigating a post on social media that mocked George Floyd’s death in celebration of— wait for it—a football game.



White people. Why are you like this?



According to the Associated Press, Roanoke County Schools issued a statement saying it will investigate an incredibly racist photoshopped image posted on social media. The post is an image of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on George Floyd’s neck, but with the logo of the Cave Spring High School football team pasted over Chauvin’s face and the logo of Hidden Valley High School’s team pasted over Floyd’s. If the metaphor wasn’t clear, Cave Spring beat Hidden Valley last Friday.



“The abhorrent, disturbing images posted by individuals do not reflect the values of Cave Spring High School or Roanoke County Public Schools,” Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely said in a statement.



Chuck Lionberger, spokesperson for the school system, issued a separate statement saying an investigation is underway to determine who posted the image and that appropriate action will be taken, though privacy laws dictate that he can’t discuss potential student discipline.

I just don’t understand how people can be so devoid of empathy these days. A person fucking died and all you saw was a meme? What is wrong with you as a human being? It’s just disturbing that someone can watch a man die and not feel anything. I know Virginia is racist as hell, but for real, though?

If a kid did this, that’s just poor parenting. If a grown-ass adult did this, what the actual fuck, dude?

If you somehow managed to avoid, well, everything, George Floyd died last year while in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video of Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds went viral and spurred an ongoing racial reckoning across America. Chauvin has since been charged with murder and manslaughter and is currently standing trial for his role in Floyd’s death.