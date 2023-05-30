New York attorney Anthony Orlich learned actions that demean Black women do indeed have consequences. Lizzy Ashliegh posted a video on TikTok which showed her accusing Orlich of snatching the wig off her head as she walked around New York City. His ridiculously harmful behavior wound up costing Orlich his job.

In the video, Ashliegh asked him why he snatched her hair, but he never gives a response. “Sir, for what f**king reason? For what reason? For what reason did you take my wig off?,” she repeatedly yelled at Orlich. “Because what made you think that that was the good thing to do? For what? For what? Why did you do that?” she continued.

Advertisement

In the footage, Orlich’s friends try to get him to apologize for his actions but to no avail. The clip racked up over half a million views, with commenters telling Ashliegh to press charges against the lawyer. Internet detectives quickly went to work and found that Orlich worked as a litigator for Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP.

Advertisement Advertisement

His employee profile had instantly been removed from the site. Folks who were outraged on Ashliegh’s behalf also shared that they had been calling and emailing his job, demanding action be taken. On Tuesday (May 30), the LinkedIn profile for Leader Berkon Colao & Silverstein LLP had been updated with a statement that Orlich no longer works for them.

“We have been made aware of a video of a non-work related incident involving one of our associates circulating on social media,” it said. “We take seriously any inappropriate behavior by any employee, whether inside or outside the workplace. This associate is no longer with the Firm.” Orlich messed around with a Black woman and found out that his harmful behavior led him to being jobless.

Advertisement

Hopefully, this incident will teach others to simply leave us alone.