What You Don't Know About Michael Jackson's Sisters LaToya and Rebbie

Born May 29, 1950 in Gary, Indiana, Maureen “Rebbie” Reillette Jackson is Joseph and Katherine’s first-born child and the oldest of the singing siblings. As the oldest, she often took on the role of caretaker for her young brothers and sisters.

“I was like a second mother to my brothers and sisters,” she once said. “I helped raise them, cooked for them and made sure they were taken care of.”

But part of taking care of her younger brothers and sisters sometimes meant bearing the burden of their father’s abuse, as younger sister LaToya wrote in her 1991 memoir.

“The beatings were frequent and severe,” she wrote. “Rebbie often took the brunt of it, shielding the younger children from our father’s wrath.”