'We Have a Full ICU': Inside a NYC Hospital Ravaged by the COVID-19 Crisis

“It’s hard to think that some of your patients that you diagnosed today might not be here tomorrow.” — Dr. Melanie Malloy

Dr. Melanie Malloy remembers a time when a 21-year-old patient experiencing nausea and vomiting could be exhibiting symptoms of appendicitis, gastritis or another malady.



Advertisement

But in today’s medical landscape, that moment is pretty far gone.

“Now everybody, everywhere is a suspect for COVID,” said the attending physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn.

Advertisement

Dr. Malloy documents what working inside of a hospital located in the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic is like and offers a glimpse into a day’s work fighting COVID-19 in the video above.