'We Have a Full ICU': Inside a NYC Hospital Ravaged by the COVID-19 Crisis

Jessica Moulite
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus outbreakcovid-19black people and COVID-19newyorkdr melanie malloymount sinai hospitalBrooklyn
Dr. Melanie Malloy remembers a time when a 21-year-old patient experiencing nausea and vomiting could be exhibiting symptoms of appendicitis, gastritis or another malady.

But in today’s medical landscape, that moment is pretty far gone.

“Now everybody, everywhere is a suspect for COVID,” said the attending physician at Mount Sinai Hospital in Brooklyn.

Dr. Malloy documents what working inside of a hospital located in the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic is like and offers a glimpse into a day’s work fighting COVID-19 in the video above.

Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is a Video Producer for The Root. She loves telling stories people often times can't tell themselves—and Oprah. She's probably watching Black 90s reruns.

