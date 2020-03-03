Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
'We Can Control Our Destiny': Michael B. Jordan, H.E.R. and More Reflect on the Power of the Black Vote

Felice León
It’s Super Tuesday, y’all!

Why is Tuesday so “super,” you ask?! Easy: Super Tuesday is one of the biggest days of the Democratic primaries (Republicans vote too, but no one is really challenging the incumbent president). With 14 states and one U.S. territory voting, over half of the delegates necessary to win the Democratic nomination are at stake. This is huge.

Black people, my people, we must take this opportunity to make our voices and interests heard.

“We are the change that we wish to see, so how can we expect a change if we are not part of it, and we don’t make it happen?” said Grammy Award-winning recording artist, H.E.R., about why it is critical to harness the black vote.

Indeed, we are the change. As Mahatma Gandhi once said, we must be the change that we wish to see.

At the NAACP Image Awards, The Root caught up with Michael B. Jordan, H.E.R., Winston Duke and Bevy Smith, among others, to discuss the power and importance of the black vote. See the entire video above.

Felice León

Afro-Cuban woman that was born and branded in New York. When León isn't actually creating cool videos, she's thinking of cool videos that she can create.

